Lee Jun Young, Lee Ju Myoung, Jeon Hye Jin, And Jin Goo Are Caught In A Family Succession Battle In “Reborn Rookie” Poster

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Reborn Rookie” has unveiled a new poster!

“Reborn Rookie” follows Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of the leading conglomerate Choi Sung Group, who is revered as a business genius. After an accident, however, he unexpectedly finds himself living a second life when his soul swaps into the youthful body of a soccer player named Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

Kang Yong Ho takes over the body of Hwang Jun Hyun, a soccer player in his 20s, and joins Choi Sung Group as a new employee. Now in Hwang Jun Hyun’s body, he reunites at the company with his youngest daughter, Kang Bang Geul (Lee Ju Myoung), whom he had previously sent abroad for studies, as a colleague. He also meets his eldest daughter, Kang Jae Kyung (Jeon Hye Jin), and his eldest son, Kang Jae Sung (Jin Goo), both of whom are now his supervisors at work.

The poster shows members of the Choi Sung family gathered in one place. In a tense atmosphere, each family member holds a nameplate that reads “Chairman Kang Yong Ho,” hinting at their ambitions and hidden motives in the group’s succession.

Among the expressionless family members, Hwang Jun Hyun stands out with a smile. The image builds tension by suggesting Kang Yong Ho’s plan to disrupt the situation while keeping a secret unknown even to his own children.

The different moods of each character also add interest. Kang Bang Geul partially covers her nameplate while giving a meaningful look, while Kang Jae Kyung clearly displays her nameplate, showing a personality that does not hide ambition. In contrast, Kang Jae Sung leans back in a chair, standing out with a relaxed attitude that suggests he is at the center of the succession battle.

The phrase “There is only one position, a fierce battle begins” foreshadows a fierce succession battle within the Choi Sung family.

Kang Yong Ho sees his children as rivals, while the three of them view Kang Yong Ho, now in Hwang Jun Hyun’s body, as only a suspicious new employee. It remains to be seen what story will unfold amid these different perspectives.

“Reborn Rookie” is set to premiere on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Pump Up the Healthy Love” on Viki:

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Also watch Lee Ju Myoung in “My Youth” on Viki:

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