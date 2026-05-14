Kim Moo Yeol, Lee Sung Min, Jin Ki Joo, And P.O Lead Educational Task Force In New Drama “Teach You A Lesson”

Netflix’s upcoming drama “Teach You a Lesson” has unveiled new stills featuring its cast!

“Teach You a Lesson” is a sharp, cathartic series about the fictional Educational Rights Protection Bureau (ERPB), a government task force created to restore teachers’ authority in an era of unruly students, demanding parents, and struggling schools. The series will be directed by Hong Jong Chan of “Juvenile Justice” and written by Lee Nam Kyu of “Daily Dose of Sunshine.”

The stills show the hero group ERPB stepping in to fix a failing education system, building anticipation for their upcoming actions.

Na Hwa Jin (Kim Moo Yeol), a former special forces member and inspector at the ERPB, is always seen wearing a black suit. While he appears blunt, he consistently stands with victims and is expected to deliver decisive action against those threatening the school environment. It remains to be seen how he will resolve problems in schools in a satisfying way.

Choi Gang Seok (Lee Sung Min), the education minister who founded ERPB, delivers a sharp rebuke to those who oppose or seek to shut down the bureau, stressing the importance of its existence. His deep thought about fixing a struggling education system reinforces his role as the bureau’s steady center.

Im Han Rim (Jin Ki Joo), a junior supervisor and special forces colleague of Na Hwa Jin, surprises others with her bold personality and actions that contrast with her polished first impression. She is expected to move forward without hesitation to protect the education environment.

Bong Geun Dae (P.O) is shown sitting in front of a computer, highlighting his role as a genius officer at the ERPB with strong skills in data analysis. Although he appears somewhat naïve, interest is growing in his story as he works with the bureau to solve problems and steadily grows over time.

Director Hong Jong Chan said, “I remember the scene where the ERPB team first operates as a complete unit. When the four characters’ distinct personalities came together, I found myself clapping on set.”

“Teach You a Lesson” is set to premiere on June 5.

While waiting, watch Kim Moo Yeol in his film “The Old Woman with the Knife”:

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Also watch Jin Ki Joo in “Undercover High School” on Viki:

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