Shin Ye Eun Gradually Breaks Down Lee Jae Wook’s Walls In “Doctor On The Edge”

ENA’s upcoming drama “Doctor on the Edge” has released new stills featuring Lee Jae Wook and Shin Ye Eun!

“Doctor on the Edge” will tell the love story of public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is assigned to the notorious island Pyeondong, and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

The newly released stills capture the changes in the relationship between Yook Ha Ri and Do Ji Eui as she begins to break down the walls he had built around himself. Yook Ha Ri suddenly appears before Do Ji Eui, who is far from pleased to be on Pyeondong Island, and his bewildered reaction to her headset trick sparks curiosity about their first meeting.

The next set of stills captures a late-night date between the two. Yook Ha Ri smiles like a child as she shows Do Ji Eui one of Pyeondong’s treasures, while he gazes at her in apparent admiration. Expectations are rising for the story of Do Ji Eui, who must survive on the infamous island of Pyeondong, and Yook Ha Ri, who becomes his guide, as the two gradually grow closer to each other.

Speaking about working with Shin Ye Eun, Lee Jae Wook shared, “She had a bright and radiant energy. At the same time, she is an actress who is both composed and inspires trust in her co-stars,” adding, “Working together, I felt she was prepared for every moment. She is honest with her emotions, and that energy was naturally conveyed on set.”

Shin Ye Eun also praised her co-star, saying, “Just the fact that we’re the same age made me feel closer to him, and my first impression was that he was kind and easygoing.”

She continued, “Not only in acting, but also in the way he carefully looked after the entire set, he showed a great deal of maturity, and I felt I could learn a lot from him. He was a wonderful partner who created an environment where both the actors and staff could work comfortably.”

“Doctor on the Edge” will premiere on June 1 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki:

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And watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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