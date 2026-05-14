BTS Confirmed To Headline World Cup Final Halftime Show Along With Madonna And Shakira

Get ready to see BTS at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show!

On May 14, FIFA World Cup announced that BTS, along with global stars Madonna and Shakira, will co-headline at the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Half Time Show, which will take place on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The world's biggest stage. An even bigger purpose. On July 19, the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Final Halftime Show is coming to New York New Jersey Stadium, featuring superstars @Madonna , @shakira , and @bts_bighit , curated by @coldplay ‘s Chris Martin!



A FIFA World Cup first, the… pic.twitter.com/OblQmXTW1M — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) May 14, 2026

The Halftime Show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to expand “access to quality education and football soccer for children worldwide.” The show will be live streamed globally, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin will be in charge of curation, with iconic characters from “Sesame Street” and “The Muppets” also joining the lineup.

Previously, BTS performed at the 2021 Global Citizen LIVE, and member Jungkook also released the song “Dreamers” for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Are you excited to see BTS at the Halftime Show? Stay tuned for updates!

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