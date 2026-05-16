2 Tense And 2 Intimate Moments In Episodes 5-6 Of 'Filing For Love'

The weekend has gotten so much more entertaining now that “Filing for Love” is raising the bar for what any office romance should be. Gong Myoung as the puppy-like Noh Ki Jun and Shin Hae Sun as the charismatic Joo In Ah are making viewers obsessed with their intense chemistry and unique charm. Especially this week, things start to heat up for real for this couple. Here are some moments that rivaled between the intimacy and the tension in the latest episodes of this K-drama!

Warning: spoilers from Episodes 5-6 ahead.

Tense: In Ah and Ki Jun facing the aftermath of their kiss

Nobody could act in a normal way after an explosion of feelings, such as the mind-blowing kiss that In Ah and Ki Jun shared in last week’s episodes. So it is no surprise that they find themselves in an awkward position that only accentuates when In Ah tries to brush aside the issue with a simple apology. In that sense, Ki Jun has every right to feel hurt by her attitude. Nonetheless, In Ah also has valid reasons to act in the way she does, but we don’t know about them yet.

Things only turn even more uncomfortable after they have to investigate a case of an employee who uses inappropriate methods to ease his business deals and ends up creating a mess on his wedding day. This situation again brings out the unspoken question that hangs around In Ah and Ki Jun: Is their kiss really not that big of a deal? Especially given their respective positions as boss and subordinate.

This is why In Ah immediately draws the line between them, even if it looks like she is reluctant to do so. Fortunately, Ki Jun is aware of her intentions and isn’t afraid to point it out plainly. While his words increase the tension, it also makes his character all the more attractive. There’s nothing hotter than a man who isn’t afraid to talk about his feelings. And surely, In Ah could see this too, one way or another.

Intimate: Ki Jun learning about In Ah’s family life

It seems that the more In Ah tries to push Ki Jun away, the more the circumstances turn against her. By accident, he ends up finding out about the story of her family when her father, old and sick, appears out of nowhere looking for In Ah. And not only is she cold towards the man, but she bluntly asks him to never come back. As it turns out, he was married when he met In Ah’s mother, and she suffered through her life for being born out of an affair. The most poignant thing about this is that her mother, in an attempt to find new freedom in the world, was the one who started to nude model for art classes before tragically passing away, leaving a big scar on a young In Ah.

Strangely enough, this moment of vulnerability seems more intimate than when Ki Jun saw her completely naked, as she is exposing a deeper side of her heart. And Ki Jun has, in his own way, the perfect answer for this. He not only understands her feelings but also sympathizes without making it look like he pities her. He even cries in her place, since it seems like she isn’t the type to let her tears run easily.

As cliché as this moment might be, it isn’t cringy at all; on the contrary, it feels like a turning point for both of them, where In Ah is finally letting down some of her walls. At least, until he passes out completely drunk and she has to virtually carry him to his place. This is where, of course, she discovers that Park Ah Jeong (Hong Hwa Yeon) is living with him and used to date him, completely ruining the moment.

Tense: discovering the affair of Jeon Jae Yeol’s wife

Like many other popular shows, this K-drama follows the trend in combining several different subplots at the same time while the main one slowly develops. This format not only allows for the story to be more dynamic, but it also focuses the spotlight on other characters in an easy way. So while In Ah is fed up with Ki Jun after knowing about his housing situation, they have no choice but to work together on a new case after one of their most popular company’s models gets involved in a scandal. And everything starts to point out to one of the higher ups at the Haemu, making things more complicated.

So far, Jeon Jae Yeol (Kim Jae Wook) hasn’t stood out much outside of his image as the distant and ambitious vice chairman whose only concern is to win the power race against his younger stepbrother. But in these couple of episodes, we find out that, aside from the piece of work that his father is, his wife is also pretty much his worst nightmare. Jae Yeol seems to be completely uninterested in whatever his wife does as long as it doesn’t affect him. But when In Ah, alongside Ki Jun, discovers the underhanded scheme to cover up his wife’s affair with one of the company’s models, that’s when he finally snaps, and we start to see the man behind his mask.

Intimate: Ki Jun confessing his feelings for In Ah

Throughout these couple of episodes, tension never ceased to exist between In Ah and Ki Jun. Somehow, they master the fine art of inadvertently flirting in the office. Though she insists on keeping her distance, arguing that their relationship simply could never work, his sincere efforts slowly pierce at her walls. As straightforward as he is in his work, Ki Jun shoots his shot and admits his feelings for In Ah. With such a simple yet powerful attack, how could her heart remain unaffected? There’s not a chance. Furthermore, the camera work and the setting give us a perfectly romantic scene that is heart-fluttering as well.

There’s a point when In Ah even seems hopeful about the possibility of them being together, but she soon gives up before even having the chance to try. And that might have something to do with Jeon Jae Yeol. Although there were hints about a mysterious past between them, we can now see how much deeper their relationship runs. With this sudden love triangle showing up, it can only mean that things are about to get messier moving forward. Find out who is ready to steal In Ah’s heart in the next episodes of “Filing for Love”!

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Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Filing for Love” and “Yumi’s Cells 3“

Plans to watch: “A Splendid Match”