3 Points To Look Forward To In The Final Episodes Of “Perfect Crown”

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” is heading toward its conclusion!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, MBC’s “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

With just two episodes remaining, here are three key points to look forward to in the finale:

How Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian’s love story will conclude

Expectations are high for how the relationship between Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian, who have overcome countless crises together, will conclude. Although the two began with a contract marriage, they gradually came to sincerely understand and support one another, eventually proudly declaring themselves husband and wife before the nation.

However, tension has risen again after Grand Prince Ian, who resolved to bear the weight of the crown, becomes caught up in another incident. Can the two protect each other and enjoy ordinary happiness? And how will their fated love story ultimately end?

How the collaboration between Prime Minister Min Jeong Woo and Queen Dowager Yoon Irang will end

The politics and power struggles within the royal family are among the main points viewers should focus on in the final episodes. After realizing that Seong Hui Ju has truly fallen in love with Grand Prince Ian instead of him, Prime Minister Min Jeong Woo (Noh Sang Hyun) begins turning against Grand Prince Ian, who was once his close friend. What choices will his obsession with Seong Hui Ju and his desire for power ultimately lead him to make?

On the other hand, Queen Dowager Yoon Irang (Gong Seung Yeon) has started reflecting on a past defined solely by the pursuit of power. Hoping that at least her son Lee Yoon (Kim Eun Ho) will not suffer the same wounds she endured, she is trying to correct her past mistakes. Although Min Jeong Woo and Yoon Irang once joined hands for the same goal, they are now heading down different paths, raising curiosity about what kind of endings await them both.

Choi Hyun and Do Hye Jung’s relationship, and Seong Hui Ju’s relationship with her family

The contract marriage between Grand Prince Ian and Seong Hui Ju is also bringing changes to the relationships of those around them. Grand Prince Ian’s aide Choi Hyun (Yoo Su Bin) and Seong Hui Ju’s chief secretary Do Hye Jung (Lee Yeon) are gradually opening their hearts to one another, hinting at the formation of a new love line. Their chemistry is another highlight to look forward to.

Changes in family relationships are also drawing attention. Seong Hui Ju and her family, who were always distant, have slowly grown closer since the contract marriage. As she continues to face danger, her father Chairman Seong Hyun Guk (Jo Seung Yeon), older brother Seong Tae Ju (Lee Jae Won), and sister in law Han Da Young (Chae Seo An) sincerely worry about her. Whether Seong Hui Ju’s family will achieve a happy ending is also a key point viewers should pay attention to.

The next episode of “Perfect Crown” airs on May 15 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

Watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below:

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Also watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna” on Viki:

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