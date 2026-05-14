Lim Ji Yeon In Talks To Star In New Drama

Actress Lim Ji Yeon may be starring in the upcoming drama “Alike” (working title)!

On May 14, a media outlet reported that Lim Ji Yeon will play dual roles as the lead in the upcoming drama “Alike.”

In response to the report, a representative from her agency Artist Company commented, “Lim Ji Yeon has received an offer to appear in the drama ‘Alike’ and is currently reviewing it.”

“Alike” is a modern reinterpretation of “The Prince and the Pauper.” It follows a struggling job seeker who, after finally landing a job, is fired and even sent to prison in place of the company owner’s heir simply because they look alike. After her release, she teams up with other “underdogs” to overthrow the “king.”

Lim Ji Yeon is in talks to play Lee Eun Seok, an ordinary yet likable woman with a cheerful, cute, and humorous personality. She is a common citizen who loves her family, keeps her promises, and believes that what one desires must be earned through hard work and effort. However, the moment someone casually tramples on the value of her blood, sweat, and tears, a hot and ruthless side hidden within her awakens.

Lim Ji Yeon has established herself as a trustworthy actress through her outstanding performances in various projects, including “The Glory,” “Lies Hidden in My Garden,” “The Tale of Lady Ok,” and her currently airing drama “My Royal Nemesis.”

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Lim Ji Yeon in “Lies Hidden in My Garden” on Viki:

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