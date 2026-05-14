Ahn Hyo Seop And Chae Won Bin Turn Up The Romance After Becoming A Couple In “Sold Out On You”

“Sold Out on You” has unveiled new stills teasing the full-fledged romance between Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy about the unexpected love story between Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop), a perfectionist farmer juggling multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top home shopping show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, the two characters—who had gradually developed subtle feelings for one another while living under the same roof—finally confirmed their feelings and shared a heartfelt kiss. Now officially a couple, Matthew Lee and Dam Ye Jin will openly express the affection they had previously kept hidden, delivering the sweetest moments of their romance yet.

In newly released stills, the pair’s once-tense and sharp dynamic has completely softened into a warm and comfortable atmosphere. In the photos, the two enjoy a date at a mushroom farm. Matthew Lee gazes intently at Dam Ye Jin while holding a mushroom, while she responds with a shy smile. Another still capturing the pair moments before a kiss hints at the passionate start of their romance.

The next episode of “Sold Out on You” airs on May 14 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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Also watch Chae Won Bin in “TWENTY-TWENTY” on Viki:

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