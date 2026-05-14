Kim Jae Joong And Gong Sung Ha Face Unexplainable Horror In Abandoned Shrine In Horror Film “The Shrine”

Upcoming film “The Shrine” has released new stills ahead of its premiere!

“The Shrine” tells the story of three college students who mysteriously disappear during an expedition to an abandoned shrine in Kobe, Japan, and the journey of a shaman and his college friend as they uncover the identity of the evil spirit behind the case.

Deep in the mountains of Kobe, university students participating in a Korea-Japan cultural exchange program suddenly vanish without a trace. The only clue left behind is an abandoned shrine, and as a series of unexplained events begins to spread from that place, tension steadily builds.

Meanwhile, in Korea, shaman Myung Jin (Kim Jae Joong)—who has been suffering from unexplainable nightmares—receives contact from his junior Yoo Mi (Gong Sung Ha), who is connected to the disappearance case. Eventually, he travels to Kobe and personally opens the doors to the abandoned shrine that had long been treated as forbidden ground.

The stills depict Myung Jin and Yoo Mi encountering not a clue to the disappearances, but something far beyond the realm of humanity.

As individuals with different motives gather around the abandoned shrine, the story’s tension intensifies.

“The Shrine” is scheduled to hit theaters in Korea on June 17. Watch a teaser here!

While you wait, watch Kim Jae Joong in “Bad Memory Eraser” below:

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