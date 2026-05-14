Watch: WAKER’s Saebyeol, Seo Ihan, GHOST9’s Lee Woo Jin, And More Find Love While Chasing Their K-Pop Dreams In “Love Class 3”

Upcoming BL drama “Love Class 3” has released a new teaser!

The third installment of the BL campus romance series “Love Class,” “Love Class 3″ tells the story of Hyun Jae (Saebyeol), Soo An (Seo Ihan), Jae Min (Lee Woo Jin), and Khun (Panutuch Saelee) as they navigate between their K-pop dreams and romance.

The newly released teaser captures the characters passionately practicing choreography and pouring everything into their shared dream of debuting on stage. As they face the anxiety, pressure, and difficult choices that come with pursuing their dreams, they gradually find comfort and romance in one another.

Adding to the emotional atmosphere, the teaser features the narration, “You know… as long as you’re there, I feel like I can breathe no matter where I am.”

Check out the teaser below!

“Love Class 3” is set to premiere on May 28 and will be available on Viki. Stay tuned!

Until then, binge-watch the first season with subtitles below:

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Also check out “Love Class 2”:

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