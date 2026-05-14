Oh Jung Se In Talks For New Drama By “New Recruit” Director

Oh Jung Se may be starring in a new drama!

On May 14, Ilgan Sports reported that Oh Jung Se has been named as a strong candidate for the lead role in “Sunning Baseball Club” (literal title), an upcoming TVING original series.

In response to the report, a representative from Oh Jung Se’s agency Prain TPC shared, “’Sunning Baseball Club’ is one of the projects he has received an offer for.”

“Sunning Baseball Club” tells the story of married men struggling to participate in amateur baseball leagues, with Oh Jung Se reportedly offered the lead role. The series will humorously and emotionally portray ordinary married men in their 30s and 40s forming bonds and solidarity through their shared passion for amateur baseball.

The project is the latest work from Min Jin Ki, the director behind the “New Recruit” series and “Salon de Holmes.” The script will be written by Yoon Ki Young, who previously worked with the director on “New Recruit 3” and “New Recruit 4.”

After wrapping up work on “New Recruit 4,” which is scheduled to air later this year, Min Jin Ki is expected to begin full-scale production on “Sunning Baseball Club” with a target release in 2027.

Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch a teaser for Oh Jung Se’s upcoming drama “Fifties Professionals” below:

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