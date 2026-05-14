Han Soo Ah To Make Special Appearance As Kim Min Seok's Girlfriend In 'My Royal Nemesis'

Han Soo Ah will be appearing in SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis”!

“My Royal Nemesis” is a new romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

On May 15, Han Soo Ah’s agency Blossom Entertainment announced, “Han Soo Ah will be making a special appearance in SBS’s Friday-Saturday drama ‘My Royal Nemesis.’’

Han Soo Ah will be playing the role of Baek Gwang Nam (Kim Min Seok)’s girlfriend Min Ah, who begins to feel bored in their relationship while watching her boyfriend become increasingly worn down by his struggles to get a job.

Notably, Han Soo Ah also played Kim Min Seok’s girlfriend in the film “Noise.” Her special appearance in “My Royal Nemesis” is said to have come about due to her connections with Kim Min Seok and director Han Tae Seop, with whom she previously worked on the drama “Cheer Up.”

The next episode of “My Royal Nemesis” will air on May 15 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Han Soo Ah in “First Lady” with subtitles on Viki below:

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And watch Kim Min Seok in “My Military Valentine” below!

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