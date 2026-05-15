'Sold Out On You' And 'Cabbage Your Life' Both Head Into Their Final 2 Weeks On Steady Ratings

Both SBS’s “Sold Out on You” and KBS 2TV’s “Cabbage Your Life” are preparing to wind to a close!

On May 14, “Sold Out on You” held steady in viewership ahead of the final two weeks of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the romantic comedy maintained its average nationwide rating of 2.5 percent from the night prior.

Meanwhile, “Cabbage Your Life” rose slightly to an average nationwide rating of 1.6 percent ahead of its own final two weeks.

Watch “Sold Out on You” star Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” below:

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And check out Chae Won Bin’s film “Yadang: The Snitch” below:

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