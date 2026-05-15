Shin Hae Sun Is Caught Between Gong Myoung And Kim Jae Wook In 'Filing For Love'

Get ready for a tense love triangle on tvN’s “Filing for Love”!

“Filing for Love” is a new romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Filing for Love,” Noh Ki Jun continued his bold pursuit of Joo In Ah, who decided to turn him down once and for all. Comparing their relationship to a seemingly unattainable stuffed bear inside a claw machine, Joo In Ah firmly told Noh Ki Jun that a relationship between them was impossible. Undeterred, Noh Ki Jun refused to give up and ultimately managed to win the bear, which he presented to her while declaring, “See? It’s not impossible.”

Noh Ki Jun also accidentally stumbled upon Jeon Jae Yeol (Kim Jae Wook) embracing Joo In Ah, piquing curiosity as to how the dynamics between the characters would change after this unexpected run-in.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun sit side by side on a bench after his blunt confession of his feelings. Now that the once-hidden secret of Joo In Ah’s connection to Jeon Jae Yeol has come to light, both characters are visibly struggling with complicated emotions.

Noh Ki Jun wears an expression of determination, as if he has made up his mind about something, while Joo In Ah’s eyes are full of sorrow as she gazes at the stuffed bear Noh Ki Jun brought her.

Another set of stills captures a tense confrontation between Joo In Ah and Jeon Jae Yeol. As Joo In Ah delivers a frosty warning, Jeon Jae Yeol’s expression betrays emotions that he hasn’t revealed before.

The “Filing for Love” production team teased, “In Episode 7, which airs tomorrow, Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun’s romance will face an unexpected crisis. Please keep an eye on the changes in Joo In Ah, Noh Ki Jun, and Jeon Jae Yeol, each of whom begins to make moves in order to protect their relationships in their own way.”

To find out what unfolds between this entangled trio, catch the next episode of “Filing for Love” on May 16 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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