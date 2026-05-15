IU Walks Into A Fire To Save Byeon Woo Seok In 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has shared a sneak peek of what will happen in the upcoming episode!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Spoilers

Previously in episode 10, a sudden fire broke out in the palace after Prince Ian entered the Pyeonjeon (King’s office) at Min Jung Woo’s (Noh Sang Hyun) request for a meeting. Amidst the ominous atmosphere, attention is focused on whether Prince Ian will survive the fire.

In the released photos, Seong Hui Ju is seen running inside the Pyeonjeon herself to save Prince Ian, who is trapped in the flames. As she searches through the palace regardless of the fiercely rising fire, her face is filled with earnest desperation to save Prince Ian.

Prince Ian is also captured, having collapsed amidst the thick smoke. Tension is rising over whether another tragedy is about to strike the royal family, which has already endured the death of Prince Ian’s mother in a traffic accident and the sudden passing of his older brother, the former king.

While Seong Hui Ju and Prince Ian fight for their lives, Choi Hyun (Yoo Su Bin) and Do Hye Jeong (Lee Yeon) also join forces to rescue them. With everyone waiting for the safe return of the royal couple, all eyes are on whether Seong Hui Ju will be able to escape the flames with Prince Ian.

The second to final episode of “Perfect Crown” airs on May 15 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Byeon Woo Seok and Gong Seung Yeon in “Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency” below:

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Also check out IU in “My Mister” on Viki:

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