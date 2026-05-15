Heo Nam Jun Tries To Win Lim Ji Yeon Over In 'My Royal Nemesis'

Heo Nam Jun is setting out on a mission to win Lim Ji Yeon over on “My Royal Nemesis”!

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” is a new romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Spoilers

Previously on “My Royal Nemesis,” it was Shin Seo Ri who was in need of Cha Se Gye’s help. After crash-landing in the 21st century, Shin Seo Ri desperately tried to persuade Cha Se Gye to keep her by his side, but he remained dismissive and unmoved by her pleas.

However, in newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, the tables have turned. It is now Cha Se Gye who is in need of Shin Seo Ri, and he is determined to convince her to sign a contract with his company. Hoping to get on her good side, Cha Se Gye takes Shin Seo Ri out to a barbecue restaurant and treats her to expensive Hanwoo beef.

But while the adorably delighted Shin Seo Ri is unable to tear her eyes away from the beef on the grill, Cha Se Gye is notably unable to take his eyes off Shin Seo Ri. Despite his efforts to feign otherwise, all of Cha Se Gye’s attention is clearly focused on her.

To find out whether Shin Seo Ri will agree to signing a contract with Cha Se Gye, tune in to the next episode of “My Royal Nemesis” on May 15 at 9:50 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Lim Ji Yeon in “Lies Hidden in My Garden” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)