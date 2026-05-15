Watch: Lee Jun Young Faces Difficult Choices After An Unexpected Soul Swap In 'Reborn Rookie' Teaser

JTBC has unveiled an intriguing new teaser for its upcoming drama “Reborn Rookie”!

“Reborn Rookie” tells the story of Kang Yong Ho (Son Hyun Joo), the powerful chairman of leading conglomerate Choiseong Group. After an accident, he unexpectedly finds himself living an unwanted second life when his soul is swapped into the youthful body of soccer player Hwang Jun Hyun (Lee Jun Young), forcing him to start over as a rookie employee at his own company.

The newly released teaser introduces Hwang Jun Hyun’s story through a “game” that forces him to make a series of choices. Upon sitting down at his computer, Hwang Jun Hyun is greeted with a title screen welcoming him to Choiseong Group. When he presses the start button, he is asked to choose between becoming a 72-year-old chaebol chairman and a 27-year-old intern, and he clicks on the latter.

Amidst glimpses of Hwang Jun Hyun’s struggles as a passionate new intern, he expresses his devotion to the company by declaring, “Your first job is like your first love.”

Next, Hwang Jun Hyun must decide between letting his eldest son (Jin Goo) destroy the company with his incompetence or letting his eldest daughter (Jeon Hye Jin) ruthlessly seize control of it, and he once again chooses the latter.

After a sneak peek of the vicious succession battle between the two siblings, the focus shifts to Hwang Jun Hyun’s youngest daughter (Lee Ju Myoung), with whom he will have to work as a newly hired intern. Having to watch his daughter from up close, his paternal instincts kick in, and he angrily scolds her for dating at work.

Finally, Hwang Jun Hyun is asked to make the difficult choice between protecting Choiseong Group and protecting his children. Turning to the camera, Hwang Jun Hyun begins to reply, “What I want is…” before trailing off.

Check out the new teaser below!

“Reborn Rookie” premieres on May 30 at 10:40 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jun Young in “Pump Up the Healthy Love” below:

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And watch Lee Ju Myoung in “My Youth” below:

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