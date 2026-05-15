3 Points To Look Forward To In Park Eun Bin And Cha Eun Woo's New Comedy Hero Drama 'The WONDERfools'

Netflix’s “The WONDERfools” has unveiled three key viewing points ahead of its release!

“The WONDERfools” is a superpower comic action set in 1999, a time when apocalyptic beliefs were rampant. It follows a group of neighborhood misfits who unexpectedly gain superpowers and fight against villains threatening the peace of Haeseong City.

The first key viewing point is the multifaceted genre appeal unique to “The WONDERfools,” a story about a group of slightly flawed, bumbling misfits who come together to save the world.

By depicting the turbulent events that unfold after these imperfect individuals gain superpowers, the show provides unpredictable entertainment, cheerful laughter, and heartwarming empathy.

The second key viewing point is the colorful relationships that the unique characters will display. Park Eun Bin, Cha Eun Woo, Choi Dae Hoon, and Im Seong Jae—actors who have been loved by the public for their distinctive characters across various genres—will give passionate performances as the “Haeseong Foursome.”

Each character gains a different superpower—teleportation, telekinesis, stickiness, and super strength, respectively—and they are expected to showcase unpredictable teamwork and fantastic chemistry.

The final viewing point is the well-made production that captures the eyes and ears by humorously recreating the late 90s aesthetic through everything from art and music to VFX and cinematography. The art direction, which realistically recreates the scenery of the late 90s when doomsday theories were prevalent, allows viewers to become completely immersed in the world of “The WONDERfools.”

From props like the CD player and radio in Chae Ni’s (Park Eun Bin) room to the graffiti murals found throughout the streets of Haeseong City, the sensibility of that era has been perfectly infused to complete the unique visuals of “The WONDERfools.”

“The WONDERfools” is set to premiere on May 15. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Park Eun Bin in “Do You Like Brahms?”:

Watch Now

Or check out Cha Eun Woo in “True Beauty”:

Watch Now

Source (1)