Heo Nam Jun Holds Sword To Lim Ji Yeon In Their Past Lives In “My Royal Nemesis”

Lim Ji Yeon and Heo Nam Jun’s past-life connection will finally be revealed in tonight’s episode of “My Royal Nemesis”!

SBS’s “My Royal Nemesis” is a new romantic comedy starring Lim Ji Yeon as Shin Seo Ri, a struggling actress who is suddenly possessed by the spirit of a notorious villainess from the Joseon era. Heo Nam Jun stars as Cha Se Gye, a ruthless chaebol heir who is known as a “monster created by capitalism.”

Spoilers

Ahead of the upcoming episode, the drama has unveiled new stills hinting at the fateful connection between Shin Seo Ri and Cha Se Gye that stretches back to their past lives.

The newly released stills feature Kang Dan Sim (Lim Ji Yeon) from 300 years ago during the Joseon era, alongside a man whose face is partially hidden behind a mask. Notably, the masked man is seen holding a sword to Dan Sim’s neck, heightening curiosity about their relationship.

However, this is not their first encounter. Previously, Episode 2 ended with a scene in which the masked man rescued Dan Sim while she was being bullied, hinting at an extraordinary bond between the two and raising anticipation for the story behind Shin Seo Ri and Cha Se Gye’s intertwined pasts.

Episode 3 of “My Royal Nemesis” will air on May 15 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Heo Nam Jun in “A Hundred Memories” on Viki below:

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And watch Lim Ji Yeon in “Lies Hidden in My Garden” below:

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