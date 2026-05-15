Watch: Lee Jae Wook And Shin Ye Eun Navigate Love And Emergencies On Remote Island In “Doctor On The Edge”

The upcoming ENA drama “Doctor on the Edge” has unveiled its main teaser!

“Doctor on the Edge” will tell the love story of public health doctor Do Ji Eui (Lee Jae Wook), who is assigned to the notorious island Pyeondong, and nurse Yook Ha Ri (Shin Ye Eun), who is hiding a secret. After crossing paths on a remote island, they embark on a heartwarming journey of saving lives and learning about love as they get to know the island’s residents.

The newly released teaser begins with Do Ji Eui arriving at the island’s public health center after receiving his assignment there. Though the island appears peaceful at first glance, the reality is far from calm, with the clinic constantly on standby for emergencies and complaints around the clock. True to its notorious reputation, Pyeondong Island quickly descends into chaos as endless emergencies erupt one after another.

The teaser also highlights Yook Ha Ri, who becomes a steady presence for the increasingly overwhelmed Do Ji Eui as he struggles with his blurred identity between soldier, doctor, and public servant. Saying, “Sometimes you have to cross the line completely if you want to save someone,” Yook Ha Ri gradually grows closer to him, while Do Ji Eui slowly lowers his emotional guard after responding, “You’re the one who said we should try.”

The fierce storms of change also await them. The teaser hints that the clinic staff each harbor their own fears regarding the sea and their patients, adding another layer of mystery. Set against the backdrop of the beautiful yet isolated Pyeondong Island, Yook Ha Ri’s line, “When the island residents are sick, the only people they can rely on are doctors like you,” teases the emotional growth and hardships the characters will face together.

Watch the teaser below:

ENA’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Doctor on the Edge” is set to premiere on June 1 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jae Wook in “Last Summer” on Viki:

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And watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories” below:

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