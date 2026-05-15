IU Points Her Rifle At Noh Sang Hyun In 'Perfect Crown'

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” has released new stills capturing a tense confrontation between IU and Noh Sang Hyun!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Spoilers

To Seong Hui Ju, Min Jung Woo (Noh Sang Hyun) had always been a supporter who took her side ever since their days at the Royal Academy. However, their senior-junior relationship began to creak after Seong Hui Ju married Prince Ian and fell in love with him.

In order to win over Seong Hui Ju, whom he has loved for a long time, Min Jung Woo has been sharpening his blade and threatening Prince Ian. This hinted that a confrontation between Seong Hui Ju and Min Jung Woo, who hold different feelings, was inevitable.

The newly released stills capture Seong Hui Ju and Min Jung Woo meeting at a shooting range.

The two create an atmosphere quite different from their usual friendly demeanor. Seong Hui Ju points her rifle at Min Jung Woo with a cold smile. Min Jung Woo, while taken aback by Seong Hui Ju’s sudden provocation, also displays a look filled with an inexplicable sense of anger. Curiosity is piqued as to why Seong Hui Ju has aimed her rifle at Min Jung Woo.

The second to final episode of “Perfect Crown” airs on May 15 at 9:50 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch IU in “Hotel Del Luna”:

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Also check out Noh Sang Hyun in his film “Love in the Big City”:

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