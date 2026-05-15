Cha Hak Yeon Is Found Injured As The Other Teachers Rush To The Scene In 'Absolute Value Of Romance'

Coupang Play’s “Absolute Value of Romance” has unveiled new stills ahead of tonight’s episodes!

“Absolute Value of Romance” tells the story of high school student Yeo Eui Ju (Kim Hyang Gi), who secretly writes a BL novel featuring her handsome teachers as the main characters. However, when she winds up running into these teachers in real life at unexpected moments, her once-peaceful school life takes a turbulent turn.

Spoilers

The new stills tease the biggest crisis yet for Yeo Eui Ju and Ga Woo Soo (Cha Hak Yeon), along with the long-awaited spotlight on the mysterious handsome teachers.

In a set of stills, while Jung Ki Jeon (Sohn Jeong Hyuck) wears his signature warm smile, Yeo Eui Ju’s worried expression raises curiosity about whether he will finally confess his true feelings for Ga Woo Soo.

The stills also hint at a tense incident. Woo Soo is seen collapsed and badly injured while rushing somewhere, as Eui Ju and Choi Ji Ah (Yoon Hye Rim) look on with concern, foreshadowing a troubling turn of events. Meanwhile, Ki Jeon arrives at the scene with a sharp gaze, joined by Yoon Dong Joo (Kim Dong Gyu) and Noh Da Joo (Kim Jae Hyun), heightening anticipation for how the “handsome teacher squad” will step in to resolve the crisis.

The upcoming episodes will also highlight the unexpected side of Korean language teacher Yoon Dong Joo. Known so far for his gentle, literary-boy image, Dong Joo is set to undergo a dramatic transformation as his previously hidden past is finally revealed.

Episodes 11 and 12 of “Absolute Value of Romance” will be released on May 15 at 8 p.m. KST.

Watch Kim Hyang Gi in “Moments of 18” on Viki:

Watch Now

Also watch Cha Hak Yeon in “Joseon Attorney: A Morality” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)