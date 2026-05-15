Ra Mi Ran Grants Wishes While Lee Re Tempts Customers’ Desires In New Fantasy Film

The upcoming film “Strange Snack Shop Jeoncheondang” has unveiled new character posters highlighting the strikingly contrasting atmospheres of Ra Mi Ran and Lee Re!

Based on a Japanese best-selling novel, “Strange Snack Shop Jeoncheondang” is a fantasy film about magical events that take place when customers carrying lucky coins visit Jeoncheondang, a snack store that grants wishes. The live-action film was produced in South Korea and is scheduled to hit theaters in May, followed by a 12-episode series release in the second half of the year.

The newly released character posters capture the opposing charms of Ra Mi Ran as Hong Ja, the owner of Jeoncheondang, and Lee Re as Yomi, the owner of the rival shop Hwaangdang, who tempts people’s desires.

Dressed in an elegant hanbok with her silver hair neatly styled, Hong Ja radiates both warmth and mystery as she offers a magical snack box to a customer. The phrase, “I will make sure the lucky customer’s wish comes true,” heightens curiosity about the miracles awaiting visitors to Jeoncheondang.

In contrast, Lee Re exudes a cold and chilling aura. Her all-black outfit, sleek bob hairstyle, mysterious smoke rising from her fingertips, and piercing gaze create an ominous sense of tension. The tagline, “Welcome, I’ll fulfill your desires,” further teases the impact Yomi—who tempts people’s desires—will have on the story.

Director Park Bong Seop also expressed great satisfaction with the casting of the two actresses. He shared, “Ra Mi Ran completed Hong Ja’s charm with her signature warmth, while Lee Re portrayed Yomi in a more layered way through an atmosphere that balances innocence and eeriness. The contrasting energy and tension created by the two actresses became a key part of the film’s unique atmosphere.”

“Strange Snack Shop Jeoncheondang” will premiere in theaters nationwide on May 29.

In the meantime, watch Ra Mi Ran in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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