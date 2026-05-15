Koo Kyo Hwan Can’t Hide His Nerves As He Takes First Step As Film Director In 'We Are All Trying Here'

“We Are All Trying Here” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), an aspiring film director who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Spoilers

The upcoming Episode 9 will depict Hwang Dong Man finally landing the opportunity of a lifetime—his long-awaited directorial debut—after spending years dreaming of brighter days amid overwhelming feelings of worthlessness.

The newly released stills capture the pivotal moment when Hwang Dong Man visits the Film Promotion Association alongside Go Bak Film CEO Go Hye Jin (Kang Mal Geum) to sign his contract. Previously, Go Hye Jin boldly cut ties with the greed-driven Choi Dong Hyun (Choi Won Young) and Ma Jae Young (Kim Jong Hoon), choosing Hwang Dong Man’s screenplay “We Create the Weather For You” despite the risk of losing billions of won.

For Hwang Dong Man, who spent years alone in his room repeatedly practicing imaginary acceptance speeches for Best New Director awards, the selection of his script marks the beginning of his “fantasy” finally becoming reality. However, the “real ring” proves far from easy. His visibly tense expression in the stills sharply contrasts with Go Hye Jin’s steady and commanding gaze, hinting at the turbulent production journey ahead.

One of the key points to watch will be whether Hwang Dong Man—once merely a loud critic—can successfully lead over 200 difficult cast and crew members as a first-time director. As Go Hye Jin coldly warns him, “You have to step into the ring and take the hits yourself,” can he prove his worth in the far harsher reality of the film industry?

The production team shared, “Episode 9 will serve as an important turning point as Hwang Dong Man finally steps out of his world of imagination and into the real ‘ring.’ Please look forward to seeing how his unusual partnership with Go Hye Jin, made possible by her bold decision, navigates the challenges ahead, as well as Hwang Dong Man’s growth as a director.”

The next episode of “We Are All Trying Here” airs on May 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” below:

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