9 Things You Didn't Know About Byeon Woo Seok

If you’ve been deep into K-dramas lately, there’s a very high chance Byeon Woo Seok has completely captured your attention. Whether you first noticed him through his charming second-lead roles or instantly fell for his heart-fluttering performances in recent dramas, Byeon Woo Seok has quickly become one of the industry’s fastest-rising stars. With his effortless charisma and visuals, it’s no surprise viewers can’t get enough of him. But beyond the swoon-worthy scenes, there’s actually a lot fans may not know about Byeon Woo Seok and his journey to stardom.

1. He couldn’t swim before “Lovely Runner”

Byeon Woo Seok had to learn how to swim in order to fully prepare for his role as Ryu Sun Jae in “Lovely Runner.” The actor shared that he practiced swimming almost every day for three months leading up to filming so he could realistically portray the character’s background as a swimmer.

2. His MBTI is INTJ

Byeon Woo Seok has shared in several interviews that he’s naturally introverted and a strong “T” personality type, meaning he tends to approach things in a logical and analytical way. He’s also known for being detail-oriented and thoughtful, often taking a moment to carefully think through his answers before responding to questions during interviews.

3. The number one thing on his bucket list is to travel the world

Before rising to stardom through “Lovely Runner,” Byeon Woo Seok didn’t have many opportunities to travel, so being able to see the world has become one of his biggest dreams.

4. He enlisted in the military before becoming an actor

Unlike a lot of Korean actors who choose to push back their mandatory military service until later in their careers, Byeon Woo Seok actually got it done before he fully stepped into acting. And that’s great news for fans since it means there won’t be a break in his career for enlistment. We can just enjoy his projects moving forward without having to wait for a long hiatus!

5. He won Best New Actor at the 2022 KBS Drama Awards

Byeon Woo Seok won the Best New Actor award for his role in “Moonshine.” He played Crown Prince Lee Pyo, a character that allowed him to show a more layered side to his acting. It was one of those breakout roles that really helped put him on the map, with viewers quickly taking notice of his screen presence and emotional depth.

6. His social media algorithm is very random

In an interview with Yu Jae Seok, Byeon Woo Seok revealed that his algorithm is filled with videos of AI-generated dancing animals and sword fights. He doesn’t get anything related to himself or Korean entertainment, which he prefers!

7. He has really bad eyesight

In an interview with his co-star IU, Byeon Woo Seok revealed that he has really poor eyesight but rarely wears glasses or contacts. IU was shocked to hear this, especially since she had asked him many times how she looked. Byeon Woo Seok explained that he’s so used to seeing the world in a blur that he doesn’t really feel the need to correct his vision.

8. He was rejected for a role even after the script reading

He once landed a major role in a K-drama, but the pressure to do well became overwhelming, and he struggled during the script reading. The next day, he received a call saying he would no longer be continuing with the role. Even so, Byeon Woo Seok was able to brush it off and keep moving forward in his career. It was a blessing in disguise as it led him to the biggest role in his career, which was for “Lovely Runner”!

9. He’s best friends with Hyeri and Gong Seung Yeon

It’s well known in the industry that Byeon Woo Seok and Gong Seung Yeon have been close friends for years, so fans are loving seeing them together in “Perfect Crown.” He’s also known to be good friends with Hyeri after the two met while filming “Moonshine.” Byeon Woo Seok once shared that he usually finds it hard to get close to people, but Hyeri made him feel comfortable right away because of how warm and welcoming she was. The two even joined an acting study group together and would regularly meet up outside of filming.

Watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” now:

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binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Yeop. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!