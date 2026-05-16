'Perfect Crown' And 'My Royal Nemesis' Both Soar To Their Highest Ratings Yet

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” is heading into its series finale on a new all-time high in viewership!

On May 16, the hit romance drama achieved the highest viewership ratings of its run thus far ahead of its final episode. According to Nielsen Korea, “Perfect Crown” was the most-watched show of any kind to air on Friday, when it rose to an average nationwide rating of 13.5 percent for its penultimate episode.

SBS’s new rom-com “My Royal Nemesis,” which airs in the same time slot, also continued its upward trend in viewership. Despite facing stiff competition from “Perfect Crown,” the drama climbed to an average nationwide rating of 5.8 percent for its third episode, marking a new personal record for the show.

Are you excited for the finale of “Perfect Crown”?

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok and Gong Seung Yeon in their past drama “Joseon Marriage Crew: Flower Agency” on Viki below!

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