Go Youn Jung And Han Sun Hwa Bond During A Heart-To-Heart In 'We Are All Trying Here'

Get ready for some sisterly bonding between Go Youn Jung and Han Sun Hwa in “We Are All Trying Here”!

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), an aspiring film director who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Spoilers

Previously on “We Are All Trying Here,” Byun Eun Ah (Go Youn Jung)’s blunt words left a deep impression on Jang Mi Ran (Han Sun Hwa), who was offended by her sharp feedback but also moved by the undeniable truth within it.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Jang Mi Ran’s newfound trust in Byun Eun Ah leads her to open up to the other woman about things she’s never told anyone before. Beneath the glamorous facade of her life as a star, Jang Mi Ran is hiding a loneliness and an emotional hunger that has left her drifting aimlessly within a void.

As a visibly upset Jang Mi Ran has a drink and candidly shares her feelings, Byun Eun Ah silently watches her with a look of compassion.

“In tonight’s episode, Byun Eun Ah and Jang Mi Ran will share a heartfelt conversation during a ‘girls night,’” said the drama’s production team. “Please keep an eye on what sort of relationship will be built by these two characters, each of whom has shared their respective wounds with the other, under the common denominator of their shared mother Oh Jung Hee.”

The next episode of “We Are All Trying Here” is May 16 at 10:40 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch Han Sun Hwa in “My Sweet Mobster” on Viki below:

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