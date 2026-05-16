Shin Hae Sun Tends To An Injured Gong Myoung In 'Filing For Love'

Get ready for an eventful company workshop on tvN’s “Filing for Love”!

“Filing for Love” is a new romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. As a result, he winds up getting entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Filing for Love,” Noh Ki Jun boldly confessed his feelings to Joo In Ah, who was swayed by his unabashed honesty. Although Joo In Ah firmly pushed him away by comparing their relationship to a seemingly unattainable stuffed bear inside a claw machine, Noh Ki Jun refused to give up. After winning the bear in question, Noh Ki Jun made viewers’ hearts flutter by bringing Joo In Ah the stuffed toy and declaring, “See? It’s not impossible.”

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Joo In Ah wears a worried expression as she tends to an injured Noh Ki Jun. While Noh Ki Jun has always steadfastly remained by her side, it is now Joo In Ah who is reaching out first to help him, and Noh Ki Jun’s comically wide eyes reveal just how surprised he is by Joo In Ah’s unexpectedly caring side.

However, this shift in the would-be couple’s dynamic isn’t the only thing that happens during Haemu Group’s team building workshop. While the workshop was originally intended to foster company unity, a massive scandal breaks out due to an unfortunate incident that leads to Audit Team 3 being summoned. Joo In Ah’s inability to hide her shock and Noh Ki Jun’s barely contained anger hint at the gravity of the situation.

The “Filing for Love” production team teased, “In Episode 7, which airs tonight, an opportunity arises for Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun to peek inside one another’s hearts and grow closer. You can also safely look forward to seeing how Noh Ki Jun and Joo In Ah navigate this scandal, which turned Haemu Group’s workshop upside down.”

They went on to add, “Please also keep an eye on what sort of choice Noh Ki Jun makes after learning about Joo In Ah and Jeon Jae Yeol’s past.”

The next episode of “Filing for Love” will air on May 16 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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