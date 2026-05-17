NEXZ's Yu To Sit Out Japan Event Due To Entry Issues

NEXZ’s Yu will not be attending the group’s upcoming fan signing event in Japan.

On May 17 KST, JYP Entertainment announced that Yu would be sitting out NEXZ’s “Mmchk Special Japan Fan Sign Event” scheduled to take place that day.

The agency explained, “Due to an unexpected administrative issue, Yu encountered difficulties with entry procedures and, unfortunately, will not be able to participate in the event. Accordingly, the upcoming event will proceed with the remaining six members excluding Yu.”

JYP Entertainment’s full English statement is as follows: