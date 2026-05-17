Winners Of The Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026 Day 1

The Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026 kicked off tonight!

On May 16, the third annual Asia Star Entertainer Awards held the first night of its ceremony at the Belluna Dome in Japan.

ENHYPEN won a total of three awards, including two Daesangs (Grand Prizes). In addition to winning Artist of the Year and Album of the Year (for “DESIRE : UNLEASH”), the group also won The Platinum (a Bonsang).

Check out the full list of winners from Day 1 below!

Artist of the Year: ENHYPEN

Song of the Year: BLACKPINK (“JUMP”)

Album of the Year: ENHYPEN (“DESIRE : UNLEASH”)

Performance of the Year: &TEAM

The Platinum Award: ALPHA DRIVE ONE, ENHYPEN, IVE, &TEAM, CUTIE STREET, FRUITS ZIPPER

Top Touring Artist: MONSTA X

The Best Artist (Actor): 2PM’s Lee Junho, Kim Hye Yoon

The Best OTT Artist: Go Youn Jung

The Best Character (Actor): Lee Junho, Go Youn Jung

The Great Legacy Artist: Sato Atsuhiro

The Best New Artist: ALPHA DRIVE ONE

The Best Solo: Lim Young Woong, i-dle’s Yuqi

The Best Trot: Lim Young Woong

Producer Award: Kimura Misa

The Best Performance: KYOKA

Hot Trend: IDID, VVUP, CANDY TUNE, SWEET STEADY

Hot Icon: DXTEEN, CUTIE STREET, FRUITS ZIPPER

Congratulations to all of the winners! Stay tuned for the list of winners from Day 2, which will take place on May 17.

Watch Lee Junho in his drama “The Red Sleeve” on Viki below:

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Or watch Kim Hye Yoon in her film “Ditto” below:

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