Winners Of The Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026 Day 1

Winners Of The Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026 Day 1

Celeb
May 17, 2026
by E Cha

The Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026 kicked off tonight!

On May 16, the third annual Asia Star Entertainer Awards held the first night of its ceremony at the Belluna Dome in Japan.

ENHYPEN won a total of three awards, including two Daesangs (Grand Prizes). In addition to winning Artist of the Year and Album of the Year (for “DESIRE : UNLEASH”), the group also won The Platinum (a Bonsang).

Check out the full list of winners from Day 1 below!

Artist of the Year: ENHYPEN
Song of the Year: BLACKPINK (“JUMP”)
Album of the Year: ENHYPEN (“DESIRE : UNLEASH”)
Performance of the Year: &TEAM

The Platinum Award: ALPHA DRIVE ONE, ENHYPEN, IVE, &TEAM, CUTIE STREET, FRUITS ZIPPER

Top Touring Artist: MONSTA X

The Best Artist (Actor): 2PM’s Lee Junho, Kim Hye Yoon
The Best OTT Artist: Go Youn Jung
The Best Character (Actor): Lee Junho, Go Youn Jung

The Great Legacy Artist: Sato Atsuhiro

The Best New Artist: ALPHA DRIVE ONE
The Best Solo: Lim Young Woong, i-dle’s Yuqi
The Best Trot: Lim Young Woong

Producer Award: Kimura Misa

The Best Performance: KYOKA

Hot Trend: IDID, VVUP, CANDY TUNE, SWEET STEADY
Hot Icon: DXTEEN, CUTIE STREET, FRUITS ZIPPER

Congratulations to all of the winners! Stay tuned for the list of winners from Day 2, which will take place on May 17.

Watch Lee Junho in his drama “The Red Sleeve” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or watch Kim Hye Yoon in her film “Ditto” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)

2PM
ALPHA DRIVE ONE
andTEAM
ASEA 2026
BLACKPINK
CANDY TUNE
CUTIE STREET
DXTEEN
ENHYPEN
FRUITS ZIPPER
Go Youn Jung
i-dle
IDID
IVE
Kim Hye Yoon
Kimura Misa
KYOKA
Lee Junho
Lim Young Woong
MONSTA X
Sato Atsuhiro
SWEET STEADY
VVUP
Yuqi

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