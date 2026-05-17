Winners Of The Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026 Day 1
The Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) 2026 kicked off tonight!
On May 16, the third annual Asia Star Entertainer Awards held the first night of its ceremony at the Belluna Dome in Japan.
ENHYPEN won a total of three awards, including two Daesangs (Grand Prizes). In addition to winning Artist of the Year and Album of the Year (for “DESIRE : UNLEASH”), the group also won The Platinum (a Bonsang).
Check out the full list of winners from Day 1 below!
Artist of the Year: ENHYPEN
Song of the Year: BLACKPINK (“JUMP”)
Album of the Year: ENHYPEN (“DESIRE : UNLEASH”)
Performance of the Year: &TEAM
The Platinum Award: ALPHA DRIVE ONE, ENHYPEN, IVE, &TEAM, CUTIE STREET, FRUITS ZIPPER
Top Touring Artist: MONSTA X
The Best Artist (Actor): 2PM’s Lee Junho, Kim Hye Yoon
The Best OTT Artist: Go Youn Jung
The Best Character (Actor): Lee Junho, Go Youn Jung
The Great Legacy Artist: Sato Atsuhiro
The Best New Artist: ALPHA DRIVE ONE
The Best Solo: Lim Young Woong, i-dle’s Yuqi
The Best Trot: Lim Young Woong
Producer Award: Kimura Misa
The Best Performance: KYOKA
Hot Trend: IDID, VVUP, CANDY TUNE, SWEET STEADY
Hot Icon: DXTEEN, CUTIE STREET, FRUITS ZIPPER
Congratulations to all of the winners! Stay tuned for the list of winners from Day 2, which will take place on May 17.
Watch Lee Junho in his drama “The Red Sleeve” on Viki below:
Or watch Kim Hye Yoon in her film “Ditto” below:
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