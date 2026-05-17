'Perfect Crown' Ends On Highest Ratings Of Its Entire Run

MBC’s “Perfect Crown” ended on a new personal record!

On May 16, the romance drama earned the highest viewership ratings of its entire run for its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of “Perfect Crown” scored an average nationwide rating of 13.8 percent, making it the most-watched program of any kind to air on Saturday.

Despite facing stiff competition from the “Perfect Crown” finale, SBS’s new drama “My Royal Nemesis” also rose to its highest ratings yet for its fourth episode, which earned a nationwide average of 6.0 percent.

tvN’s “Filing for Love” kicked off the second half of its run at first place in its time slot across all cable channels, scoring an average nationwide rating of 5.8 percent.

Meanwhile, JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” achieved its highest ratings to date for a Saturday (when its ratings have typically been lower compared to Sundays). The latest episode of the drama earned an average nationwide rating of 3.3 percent.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” scored an average nationwide rating of 12.5 percent for its latest episode.

Watch full episodes of “Filing for Love” with subtitles on Viki below:

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