Watch: TXT Chosen As Yoajung's 1st Global Brand Models

TXT is officially the new face of Yoajung!

The popular premium dessert franchise has announced that TXT has been chosen as the brand’s first-ever global models.

Yoajung remarked, “As a group with a unique identity and wholesome energy, TXT fits perfectly with our brand. Through this partnership, we will strengthen our brand image and expand our engagement with young consumers.”

As newly appointed global models, TXT will be part of Yoajung’s new campaign featuring the slogan “The way we love ourselves (Stay HIP. Love yourself).”

Check out TXT’s new commercial film for Yoajung below!

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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