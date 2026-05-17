Shin Hae Sun And Gong Myoung Face A New Crisis In Their Budding Romance On 'Filing For Love'

Will Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung’s love be able to overcome all the obstacles headed their way on “Filing for Love”?

tvN’s “Filing for Love” is a romantic comedy that tells the story of Noh Ki Jun (Gong Myoung), the ace of a major corporation’s audit department, who is suddenly demoted to the team that handles internal misconduct. He winds up becoming increasingly entangled with Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric team leader who is hiding a secret.

Spoilers

On the previous episode of “Filing for Love,” Noh Ki Jun was shaken by the revelation that Joo In Ah and Jeon Jae Yeol (Kim Jae Wook) were exes. The episode then ended on an even more shocking cliffhanger as Noh Ki Jun was rushed to the emergency room after being attacked by an employee with a grudge against him.

In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Joo In Ah steadfastly remains by the injured Noh Ki Jun’s bedside in the hospital. As she tightly grasps his hand with a worried expression, Joo In Ah is unable to hide her genuine concern.

However, this tender vibe doesn’t last long: in the next set of photos, the couple’s cold gazes as they make eye contact in the office hint at a rift that has formed between them.

Another set of stills offers a glimpse of Joo In Ah and Jeon Jae Yeol’s business trip to Jeju Island. As Jeju Island is a place steeped in memories for the former couple, Jeon Jae Yeol arranged for them to travel there together after noticing the romantic tension that had formed between Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun.

In contrast to Joo In Ah’s strictly professional business smile, Jeon Jae Yeol’s complicated emotions show through in his expression.

The “Filing for Love” production team teased, “In Episode 8, which airs tonight, Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun will face unexpected misunderstandings and conflicts. With the added variable that is Jeon Jae Yeol thrown into the mix, please keep an eye on whether Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Jun’s sincere feelings will be able to reach one another.”

To find out where this tense love triangle is headed, catch the next episode of “Filing for Love” on May 17 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama with subtitles on Viki below:

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