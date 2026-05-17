Koo Kyo Hwan, Go Youn Jung, Han Sun Hwa, And Sim Hee Sub Share A Blissful Moment In 'We Are All Trying Here'

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” has shared a sneak peek of a heartwarming moment from its next episode!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), an aspiring film director who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Spoilers

Previously on “We Are All Trying Here,” Lee Joon Hwan (Sim Hee Sub) was the only member of “The Eight Club” who steadfastly stood by Hwang Dong Man’s side, patiently putting up with his rambling monologues without judging him.

Meanwhile, on the latest episode of the drama, Byun Eun Ah (Go Youn Jung) and Jang Mi Ran (Han Sun Hwa) bonded as Jang Mi Ran opened up about her innermost thoughts and Byun Eun Ah comforted her. Despite being stuck in a complicated situation where she must hide the fact that she’s Oh Jung Hee’s biological daughter, Byun Eun Ah found herself growing genuinely fond of Jang Mi Ran.

In newly released stills from the drama’s upcoming episode, these four characters gather at Hwang Dong Man’s house, where they set up a small Christmas tree and share laughter over drinks and snacks.

Later, the group ventures outside to make memories in the falling snow. Hwang Dong Man, Lee Joon Hwan, and Jang Mi Ran happily dance in the snow with childlike joy, while Byun Eun Ah gazes wistfully up at the night sky.

“This episode will include a moment in which these four people shine the brightest as they briefly leave behind the conventions of society and find comfort in one another’s presence alone,” said the drama’s production team. “As they dance in the heavy snow, they say, ‘I’m happy to have relationships where we can go crazy together.’ Their romantic spirit will be a gift to viewers as well.”

The next episode of “We Are All Trying Here” will air on May 17 at 10:30 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in his film “Once We Were Us” on Viki below:

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And check out Han Sun Hwa’s drama “My Sweet Mobster” below!

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