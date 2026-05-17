3 Points To Keep An Eye On In Remaining Episodes Of 'The Scarecrow'

ENA’s “The Scarecrow” is approaching its finale!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

With only four episodes left, “The Scarecrow” shared points to anticipate in the remaining episodes of the drama.

Spoilers

1. The meaning behind “12+2”

In the drama’s present setting of 2019, tensions rose following the one-on-one conversation between Kang Tae Joo and Lee Yong Woo, especially as it was revealed that Lee Yong Woo is Lee Ki Hwan (Jung Moon Sung).

One of the mysteries involved the “12+2” murders, creating chilling developments. In 1988, as Kang Soon Young (Seo Ji Hye) came across the news that Yoon Hye Jin (Lee Arin) was missing, tensions rose further, making viewers wonder what the truth from 30 years ago is and how that will affect the present.

2. The fate of Im Seok Man

After Lee Ki Beom (Song Geon Hee) was wrongly framed and released, Lee Ki Beom’s friend Im Seok Man (Baek Seung Hwan) was the second victim to be wrongly framed. When new developments framed Im Seok Man as the likely suspect, Kang Tae Joo had arrested him right away.

Im Seok Man also gave a false testimony like Lee Ki Beom due to the cruel investigation methods from the detectives. Even his family turned away from him after he was framed as a serial killer. Eventually, Cha Si Young (Lee Hee Joon) requested the death penalty for Im Seok Man, pushing him into a corner.

3. Kang Tae Joo vs. Cha Si Young

Kang Tae Joo and Cha Si Young’s relationship has taken a turn for the worse. Although the two cooperated at one point, Lee Ki Beom’s death due to the torture undergone during the investigation became a critical turning point in their relationship. In addition to Kang Tae Joo arresting Cha Si Young at his mother’s funeral, Cha Si Young also framed Kang Tae Joo on the charges of abuse, hinting at their continued troubled relationship.

The next episode of “The Scarecrow” will air on May 18 at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch up with the drama on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)