IU Donates To Multiple Causes On Her Birthday

IU celebrated his birthday by making no less than five generous donations!

On May 16, EDAM Entertainment announced that the star had donated a total of 300 million won (approximately $200,283) under the name “IUAENA” (a combination of “IU” and “UAENA,” the name of her official fan club) for her 33rd birthday.

IU donated 100 million won (approximately $66,761) to Asan Medical Center and 50 million won (approximately $33,381) each to the Walking With Us Children’s Foundation, Milk Delivery to Check on the Elderly, the Korean Unwed Mothers’ Families Association, and Walk Together.

IU’s donations will go towards helping patients suffering from financial hardship, education and cultural support for young children and adolescents, elderly individuals who live alone, single-parent families in need, and assistive devices for people with disabilities.

We hope IU had a very happy birthday!

Watch IU in “Shades of the Heart” with subtitles on Viki below:

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