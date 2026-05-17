Watch: aespa Gets Into A Car Crash In Eye-Catching Teasers For 'LEMONADE' Comeback

Watch: aespa Gets Into A Car Crash In Eye-Catching Teasers For "LEMONADE" Comeback

Music
May 17, 2026
by E Cha

aespa has kicked off the countdown to their return with “LEMONADE”!

On May 18 at midnight KST, aespa released a new “Make It LEMONADE” teaser film and photos for their upcoming full-length album “LEMONADE” and its title track of the same name.

After pre-releasing their first title track “WDA (Whole Different Animal)” featuring BIGBANG’s G-Dragon, aespa will be returning with the rest of their second studio album “LEMONADE” on May 29 at 1 p.m. KST.

Check out all of aespa’s new teasers for “LEMONADE” below!

aespa

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