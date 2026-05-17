Watch: Jeon Somi Bickers With DAY6's Young K In 'Amazing Saturday' Preview Of I.O.I's Episode

I.O.I’s Jeon Somi, Kim Se Jeong, and Kim So Hye are coming to tvN’s “Amazing Saturday”!

The popular variety show has revealed a sneak peek of next week’s episode, which will feature the three I.O.I members as guests.

At the start of the new preview, Jeon Somi, who trained alongside DAY6’s Young K during her days at JYP Entertainment, gets into a playful argument with him. Jeon Somi jokingly remarks, “I’ve known [Young K] since I was an elementary school student, and there are occasionally times when he’s not that funny. There are occasionally times when he’s not that good at reading the room, but…” Young K then responds to her teasing with a joking retort about her manners.

Next, Kim Se Jeong reveals that she’s a fan of MMA fighter Kim Dong Hyun, and when she struggles with the show’s games, he jokes that they’re in the same league.

Finally, Kim So Hye enthusiastically throws herself into the games, impressing the cast with her passionate interpretation of the lyrics to a song.

The I.O.I members’ episode of “Amazing Saturday” will air on May 23 at 7:30 p.m. KST. In the meantime, check out the new preview below!

Watch Kim Se Jeong in her drama “Moon River” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Kim So Hye in “The Practical Guide to Love” below:

Watch Now