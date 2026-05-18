BABYMONSTER Becomes 3rd K-Pop Girl Group To Surpass 12 Million YouTube Subscribers

BABYMONSTER has reached an impressive new milestone on YouTube!

On May 18, YG Entertainment announced that at around 6:30 p.m. KST the night before, BABYMONSTER had surpassed 12 million subscribers on their official YouTube channel.

BABYMONSTER hit the 12 million mark approximately two years and two months after their official debut on April 1, 2024, making them the fastest K-pop girl group to reach the milestone relative to their debut date.

YG Entertainment commented, “In just the 13 days leading up to May 17, they gained 250,000 new subscribers, attracting an average of nearly 20,000 new subscribers each day. This latest comeback was a powerful catalyst for bringing in new fans.”

BABYMONSTER is only the third K-pop girl group ever to hit 12 million YouTube subscribers, following in the footsteps of BLACKPINK and TWICE.

Congratulations to BABYMONSTER!

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