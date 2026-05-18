'EXchange 4' Star Park Hyun Ji Signs With Agency

“EXchange 4” (“Transit Love 4”) contestant Park Hyun Ji has joined Penomeco’s agency!

On May 17, EGO Group announced that Park Hyun Ji had signed an exclusive contract with the company, which is currently home to artists like Penomeco, Rothy, Grizzly, and more.

EGO Group remarked, “We plan to give our full support to Park Hyun Ji so that she can further display her authenticity and natural charms through a wide variety of content.”

A former flight attendant, Park Hyun Ji recently entered the spotlight by appearing on the popular dating show “EXchange 4.”

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