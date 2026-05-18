'We Are All Trying Here' Heads Into Final Week On Its Highest Ratings Yet

JTBC’s “We Are All Trying Here” has soared to a new all-time high in viewership!

On May 17, “We Are All Trying Here” achieved its highest viewership ratings yet ahead of the final week of its run. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 4.3 percent, marking a new personal record for the show.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Filing for Love” took first place in its time slot across all cable channels with an average nationwide rating of 7.9 percent. The drama was also the most-watched show in its time slot across all channels, even including public broadcast networks, among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Recipe for Love” remained the most-watched program of Sunday overall with an average nationwide rating of 13.9 percent.

Watch full episodes of “Filing for Love” with subtitles on Viki below:

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