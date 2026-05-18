Watch: Seo In Guk Makes Park Ji Hyun's Heart Flutter In Teaser For New Drama 'See You At Work Tomorrow!'

tvN’s upcoming drama “See You at Work Tomorrow!” has unveiled its first teaser!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “See You at Work Tomorrow!” is a romance drama starring Park Ji Hyun as Cha Ji Yoon, an office worker stuck in a career rut. After becoming entangled with her prickly boss Kang Si Woo (Seo In Guk), she winds up making a fresh start both in her career and in her love life.

The newly released teaser begins with a weary Cha Ji Yoon, who is suffering from burnout, narrating, “Work is hard. It gives you a headache, and people are difficult.” After glimpses of a tiring day at work, Cha Ji Yoon begins drafting a letter of resignation.

However, just when she seems ready to quit her job, Kang Si Woo suddenly shows up by her side and asks, “What are you doing tomorrow?” Despite being notorious for never smiling and for keeping people at a distance, Kang Si Woo flusters Cha Ji Yoon by smiling only for her and her alone. He goes on to set her heart aflutter by confessing, “I like you, Cha Ji Yoon.”

The teaser ends with Cha Ji Yoon narrating, “However, the reason I’m still going to work tomorrow is… because a new kind of excitement has begun.”

Check out the new teaser below!

“See You at Work Tomorrow!” will premiere on June 22 at 8:50 p.m. KST, taking over the time slot currently occupied by “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier.”

In the meantime, watch Park Ji Hyun in “Forbidden Fairytale” on Viki below:

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And watch Seo In Guk in his drama “Doom at Your Service” below:

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