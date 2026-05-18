Watch: Hwang Jung Min, Zo In Sung, And Jung Ho Yeon Lead Fight Against Aliens In New Film “HOPE” Teaser

Upcoming film “HOPE,” which has been invited to the competition section of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, has unveiled its international trailer!

“HOPE” follows the story of Bum Seok (Hwang Jung Min), the head of the Hopo Port branch police office located in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). After hearing news of a tiger sighting from local youths, the entire village is thrown into a state of emergency as they encounter an unbelievable reality. The film is helmed by director Na Hong Jin, who received rave reviews for masterpieces including “The Chaser,” “The Yellow Sea,” and “The Wailing.”

The teaser opens with the village of Hopo Port coming under attack by an unknown force. Officer Sung Ae (Jung Ho Yeon) steps out of a patrol car stopped in the middle of the road, while Bum Seok, who has pulled up in front of a heavily damaged shop, is confronted with a shocking scene.

It then follows Bum Seok, village youth Sung Ki (Zo In Sung), and Officer Sung Ae, along with other residents, as they encounter the force that attacked the village. They are forced into a desperate fight to protect their village from the unidentified presence.

The teaser builds tension before shifting into a fast-paced, unpredictable rhythm with uniquely framed car chase scenes, intense shootouts, and forest pursuit sequences. It also includes an action scene in which characters on horseback dodge alien attacks and, for the first time, reveals the alien characters.

Watch the full teaser below!

“HOPE” is scheduled to hit theaters in Korea this summer.

In the meantime, watch Hwang Jung Min in “I, the Executioner”:

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Also check out Zo In Sung in “Escape from Mogadishu”:

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