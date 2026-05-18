IU And Byeon Woo Seok Personally Apologize For Controversy Involving “Perfect Crown”

The leading actors of “Perfect Crown” have apologized for controversy involving the drama’s content.

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” is a drama about the marriage between Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Episode 11 of “Perfect Crown” that aired on May 15 faced criticism for depictions that made the drama’s setting—a constitutional monarchy of South Korea—appear as if it were a vassal state of China. The episode featured the coronation of Grand Prince Ian, the second son of the royal family, as the new King. During the ceremony, the subjects shouted “Cheonse” (a thousand years)—a term used by vassal states—instead of “Manse” (ten thousand years), which is the symbol of an independent nation. Furthermore, it was pointed out that Grand Prince Ian wore a guryumyeonryugwan (a crown worn by Chinese subjects) rather than the shipimyeonryugwan (a twelve-tasseled crown) worn by emperors of independent nations.

As the controversy grew, the production team issued an official apology on May 16, stating, “We take the criticism that we have undermined our nation’s sovereign status very seriously.”

On May 18, actors IU and Byeon Woo Seok took to their personal Instagram accounts to apologize for the controversy.

IU wrote the following post:

Hello. This is IU, who played the role of Seong Hui Ju in “Perfect Crown.” Over the past few days, I have carefully read each and every comment that many viewers left. As a lead actor of the drama, I feel I failed to show a responsible attitude and ended up causing great disappointment, and I am deeply sorry. Even now, my heart feels very heavy. Regarding the various issues of historical verification in the drama that viewers pointed out, I sincerely reflect and apologize—without excuse—for having gone into my acting without thinking more deeply about them. Because this was a drama in which it was important to convey imagination grounded in our own history and the traditional beauty of Korea, I should have read the script more carefully and studied more as an actor, but I did not, and I am ashamed of myself for that. I did not have a proper sense of the issues in advance. I apologize. Thank you to everyone who watched the drama until the end and did not hold back from speaking up. I will always remember the valuable criticism and opinions you sent, and going forward, I will be IU who approaches projects with an even more cautious and thorough attitude. I apologize once again.

Byeon Woo Seok shared a handwritten letter about the matter: