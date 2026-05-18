Park Hae Soo Appears In Court As A Witness In Baek Seung Hwan’s Trial In “The Scarecrow”

“The Scarecrow” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

Spoilers

In the previous episode of the drama, the conflict between Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo) and Cha Si Young (Lee Hee Joon) reached its peak.

Kang Tae Joo exploded in anger after seeing people gather at the funeral hall for Cha Si Young’s mother, even though those same people had not shown their faces at the memorial for Lee Ki Beom (Song Geon Hee), who had been falsely accused through an illegal investigation and met a tragic death.

In the end, Kang Tae Joo caused chaos at the funeral hall, and an enraged Cha Si Young retaliated by framing him with abuse allegations. Forced to leave Gangseong because of the incident, Kang Tae Joo turned away after making a vow to Cha Si Young that he would definitely destroy him.

The newly released photos capture the trial of Gangseong serial murder suspect Im Seok Man (Baek Seung Hwan). After Cha Si Young previously demanded the death penalty for Im Seok Man, the trial resumed in an even heavier and more solemn atmosphere, drawing attention with the appearance of Kang Tae Joo in the witness stand.

The sight of Kang Tae Joo—who was the first to identify Im Seok Man as the culprit and personally apprehend him—taking the stand as a witness sparks curiosity.

Cha Si Young’s unreadable expression as he continues questioning Kang Tae Joo, almost as if testing his reactions, further heightens the tension. Im Seok Man’s gaze as he watches the subtle psychological battle between the two men conveys both anxiety and anticipation, heightening viewers’ curiosity.

In the preview released at the end of the previous episode, Kang Tae Joo discovered the body of another murder victim and realized that the Gangseong serial murder case was not over yet. In response, Cha Si Young cornered him by saying, “So you’re saying someone who directly saw the body could commit a copycat murder?”

If the new murder case is confirmed to be the work of the serial killer, Im Seok Man would be cleared of false charges, and evidence of the illegal investigation would also come to light. Attention is now focused on why Cha Si Young summoned Kang Tae Joo as a witness for this trial and whether the truth, still shrouded in mystery, will finally be revealed.

The production team teased, “In episode 9, Kang Tae Joo, who was transferred to Muwon after receiving disciplinary action, uncovers a new clue there, bringing the case to another turning point. As the truth surrounding the Im Seok Man case gradually comes to light, a shocking statement made by Lee Ki Hwan (Jung Moon Sung) in the present year of 2019 will cause unexpected repercussions.”

The next episode of “The Scarecrow” will air on May 18 at 10 p.m. KST.

Catch up with the drama on Viki below:

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