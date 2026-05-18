Sooyoung In Talks For New Drama By “Crash Course In Romance” Writer

Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung may be joining a new KBS weekend drama!

On May 18, her agency Saram Entertainment revealed that Sooyoung has received an offer to star in the upcoming KBS2 weekend drama “I Went to School” (literal title), the new project by writer Yang Hee Seung, and is positively reviewing the offer.

Previously, it was reported that Lee Jung Eun and Yu Jun Sang were also in talks to join the cast. The drama tells the story of a middle-aged woman who experiences a major turning point in life after enrolling in college later in life. Details regarding Sooyoung’s potential role have not yet been revealed.

The series will be penned by Yang Hee Seung, who wrote hit dramas including “Crash Course in Romance,” “Oh My Ghost,” “Weightlifting Fairy, Kim Bok Joo,” and “A Hundred Memories.” She is also currently serving as creator of the ongoing tvN drama “Filing for Love.”

The drama will be directed by PD Lee Woong Hee, who previously helmed “My Perfect Stranger” and “The First Night with the Duke.”

“I Went to School” is currently slated to premiere in 2027.

While waiting for more updates, watch Sooyoung in “IDOL I” below!

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