“Salmokji: Whispering Water” Becomes Most-Attended Korean Horror Film Of All Time

“Salmokji: Whispering Water” has made Korean box office history!

On May 17, the Korean Film Council announced that “Salmokji: Whispering Water officially surpassed 3.15 million moviegoers, becoming the most-attended Korean horror film of all time.

With the milestone, the film overtook “A Tale of Two Sisters,” which had held the record for 23 years since its release in 2003. “A Tale of Two Sisters” previously drew a total of 3.14 million moviegoers during its theatrical run.

Starring Kim Hye Yoon and Lee Jong Won, “Salmokji: Whispering Water” tells the story of a production crew sent to a reservoir named Salmokji to reshoot road-view footage after an unidentified figure was spotted in their initial footage. There, they encounter a mysterious presence lurking in the deep, dark water.

As the film is still currently screening in theaters nationwide, attention is already turning to how far its final admissions record will climb.

Congratulations to the cast and crew!

Watch Kim Hye Yoon in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

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And check out Lee Jong Won’s drama “Brewing Love” below:

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