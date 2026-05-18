Han Sun Hwa, Yeoreum, And More Stand Fearlessly Beneath Exam Ghosts In 'Teaching Practice: Idiot Girls And School Ghost 2'

“Teaching Practice: Idiot Girls and School Ghost 2” has unveiled a special poster!

“Teaching Practice: Idiot Girls and School Ghost 2” is a standalone sequel to the 2024 film “Idiot Girls and School Ghost: School Anniversary.” It is a high school comedy-horror about Eun Gyeong (Han Sun Hwa), a passionate Gen MZ student teacher who ends up taking a deadly mock test against the ghost of the college entrance exam, alongside members of a black magic club. The cast includes Han Sun Hwa, Hong Ye Ji, WJSN’s Yeoreum, Lee Hwa Won, and Yoo Seon Ho.

On May 18, the film unveiled a special “showdown” poster. In the poster, Han Sun Hwa, Hong Ye Ji, Yeoreum, and Lee Hwa Won confidently strike poses with various ghosts looming behind them.

The poster features Eun Gyeong and the three members of the black magic club—Aoi (Hong Ye Ji), Riko (Yeoreum), and Haruka (Lee Hwa Won)—alongside the 400-year-old goblin Idainashi (Yoo Seon Ho), as well as ghosts representing language arts, math, foreign languages, and quizzes.

Standing fearlessly beneath the eerie ghosts in the darkness, Eun Gyeong and the black magic club members showcase their unusual chemistry and hint at the fierce battle ahead as they prepare for the deadly mock exam.

“Teaching Practice: Idiot Girls and School Ghost 2” is currently screening at theaters nationwide.

While waiting, watch Han Sun Hwa in “My Sweet Mobster” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)