Ra Mi Ran And Lee Re Stand Opposite Each Other With Conflicting Beliefs About Wishes In New Fantasy Film

The upcoming film “Strange Snack Shop Jeoncheondang” (literal title) has unveiled 10 new stills!

Based on a Japanese best-selling novel, “Strange Snack Shop Jeoncheondang” is a fantasy film about magical events that take place when customers carrying lucky coins visit Jeoncheondang, a snack store that grants wishes. The live-action film was produced in South Korea and is scheduled to hit theaters in May, followed by a 12-episode series release in the second half of the year.

Ra Mi Ran, who plays Jeoncheondang owner Hong Ja, exudes a mysterious aura with her neatly tied silver hair. Beneath her warm and gentle smile lies an enigmatic presence that is difficult to read. The interior of Jeoncheondang—decorated with green lighting and mystical colors—creates the feeling of a secret world detached from reality, highlighting the film’s fantasy atmosphere.

In contrast, Lee Re’s Yomi, the owner of rival snack shop Hwaangdang, commands attention with her cold and sharp charisma. Her blue bob hairstyle, black styling, and cynical expression symbolically reflect the atmosphere of Hwaangdang, a place that tempts people’s desires, forming a striking contrast with Jeoncheondang.

The stills also feature the various customers who visit Jeoncheondang along with an array of unique magical snacks, further enriching the film’s whimsical fantasy charm.

The last two stills show Hong Ja and Yomi facing each other at an amusement park with the mysterious figure Kai standing between them, raising curiosity about the conflicts and relationships set to unfold, as well as the choices each character will make and where the wish-driven story will lead.

“Strange Snack Shop Jeoncheondang” will premiere in theaters nationwide on May 29.

In the meantime, watch Ra Mi Ran in “Citizen of a Kind” below:

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