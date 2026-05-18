Kong Seong Ha Faces Evil Spirit While Searching For Her Missing Sibling In Horror Film 'The Shrine'

The upcoming horror film “The Shrine” has released new stills of Kong Seong Ha!

“The Shrine” tells the story of three college students who mysteriously disappear during an expedition to an abandoned shrine in Kobe, Japan, and the journey of a shaman and his college friend as they uncover the identity of the evil spirit behind the case.

Kong Seong Ha stars as Yoo Mi, the manager of a Korea-Japan joint village revitalization project. After becoming entangled in a series of bizarre incidents in Kobe while searching for her missing younger sibling, Yoo Mi turns to Myung Jin (Kim Jae Joong), a shaman and her former college senior with mysterious abilities, for help.

As Yoo Mi begins uncovering the evil spirit lurking within the abandoned shrine, she is swept through a complex emotional journey marked by fear, curiosity, confusion, and unwavering determination.

“The Shrine” is scheduled to hit theaters in Korea on June 17.

In the meantime, watch Kong Seong Ha in “Love Me” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)